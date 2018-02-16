0 First Lady Sandra Deal takes brave step in fight against breast cancer

ATLANTA - The First Lady of Georgia took a very brave step Friday in her fight against cancer. She shaved her head and donned new hair during her chemotherapy treatment.

Sandra Deal revealed in January that she had surgery to remove a tumor after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sandra Deal was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer during an annual mammogram. It said the tumor was removed successfully and she would undergo chemotherapy treatment in the coming weeks.

In a tweet Friday, Sandra Deal said “Because chemo causes hair loss, I took the next step in my journey by visiting the beauty shop. Despite a problem there's a solution! Tried and true by many women!”

"Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results," Sandra Deal said in a statement. The 75-year-old first lady encouraged all women to be proactive about their health and get an annual mammogram.

Sandra Deal has been married to the governor for more than 50 years. They have four children and six grandchildren.

The first lady, a former schoolteacher, has used her time in the governor's mansion to champion education and literacy causes. Since her husband took office, she has read to children in schools and pre-kindergarten programs in all of Georgia's 159 counties, according to the governor's office.

