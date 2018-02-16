Middle school student arrested for social media threats

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A middle school student was arrested Friday after allegedly making threats against two schools.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned from school officials that the student first made a threat on social media to Sandy Springs Middle School. Then, the threat was reported and spread about Centennial High School in Roswell.
We’re working to learn more details about the threat and the student arrested, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Fulton County Schools confirms middle school student in custody for making threat on social media. First at Sandy Springs MS, then reposted and spread about Centennial HS in Roswell pic.twitter.com/Iq8jUi5o3e— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 16, 2018
