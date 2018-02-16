  • Middle school student arrested for social media threats

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A middle school student was arrested Friday after allegedly making threats against two schools.

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned from school officials that the student first made a threat on social media to Sandy Springs Middle School. Then, the threat was reported and spread about Centennial High School in Roswell.

    We’re working to learn more details about the threat and the student arrested, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

