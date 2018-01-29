Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal undergoes surgery for breast cancer

ATLANTA - Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal underwent successful surgery for Stage I breast cancer, the governor’s office said Monday afternoon.
Deal said a tumor was detected during her annual mammogram. Doctors were able to remove the tumor, and as a precautionary measure, Deal will begin chemotherapy treatments in the coming weeks to ensure complete remission.
“Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results,” Deal said.
In her statement, she thanked everyone for their support and encouraged all women to get an annual mammogram.
“In light of this, I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see a medical professional for an annual mammogram. Nathan and I appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time, and I look forward to continuing to read to students across the state,’ she said.
Our thoughts and prayers are with her as she recovers.
