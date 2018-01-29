Winner has days left to claim $1 million lottery ticket

ATLANTA - Are you a millionaire and don't know it??
The Georgia Lottery is searching for the owner of a ticket worth $1 million. The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold on Aug. 8, 2017 at the Summit Food Store, located at 1900 Highway 18 in West Point.
Winning numbers from the drawing were: 11-17-50-52-74 and the Mega Ball was 14.
The ticket is set to expire Feb. 4. Georgia winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim Mega Millions prizes.
Check your tickets!
You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Tuesday LIVE right before the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
