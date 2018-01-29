79 cats seized after 3 hoarding cases in 3 days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in DeKalb County said they seized dozens of cats after three hoarding cases in three days.
The first case was on Jan. 20 when DeKalb Animal Services collected 13 cats from a woman, who they said was hoarding. On the same day, authorities found 10 cats abandoned at an apartment.
On the 23rd, animal services said it found 56 cats in a single apartment.
We’re learning about the cats’ conditions and why authorities are seeing more hoarding cases recently, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
