  • Family says 7-year-old died of complications from flu

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Walton County family is mourning after they say a 7-year-old girl died of complications from the flu.

    Emily Maddox’s family believes she got the flu last Friday.

    They said she lost liver and kidney function before dying Thursday from apparent cardiac arrest.

    The Walton County School District said Emily was a student at Youth Elementary School.

