Family says 7-year-old died of complications from flu

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Walton County family is mourning after they say a 7-year-old girl died of complications from the flu.
Emily Maddox’s family believes she got the flu last Friday.
They said she lost liver and kidney function before dying Thursday from apparent cardiac arrest.
The Walton County School District said Emily was a student at Youth Elementary School.
The steps the school is taking to help classmates deal with the tragic loss, and what they’re doing to prevent the spread of the virus, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
7-year old Emily Maddox's family is in mourning after they say the Loganville girl died due complications from the flu. pic.twitter.com/1EE5zbL2vp— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) February 16, 2018
