0 Siblings from metro Atlanta recount terror during Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - A brother and sister from metro Atlanta found themselves running for their lives during this week’s attack on a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Tyler Goodman is a senior and star quarterback at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. His sister, Maddy, is a 10th-grade student. They are from Fayette County.

The brother and sister said they each lost friends in the shooting and also mourn assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who they considered a second father.

Feis was shot while shielding students from the gunfire. He died from his wounds.

Tyler said he was in his head football coach's office during the attack.

"And he goes, 'Coach Feis is down. He's been shot. He's not moving. We don't have any movement.' And I collapsed. I just collapsed in the middle of his office and just started crying. I couldn't bear it," he said.

Both students said they're forever changed by the trauma.

"This is something that I don't think any of us students are going to get over, especially being so young," Maddy said.

"I haven't been sleeping well. It's just tough just imagining and the sounds and everything. It's just hard."



