Police: Uber Eats delivery flees after customer shot, killed in Buckhead

ATLANTA - A 30-year-old man died of injuries after a shooting in Buckhead that police believe involved an Uber Eats driver.
Witnesses told Atlanta police the man ordered food via a smartphone app to be delivered to the 2800 block of Pharr Court South about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown said.
As the man, whose name has not been released, walked away from the car with his order, “words may have been exchanged” between him and the delivery driver, Brown said.
After shots were fired, the driver left in a white Volkswagen, police said.
The man was rushed with multiple gunshot wounds to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
No arrests have been made.
