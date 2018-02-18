Fires destroy 2 homes, damage others in Paulding County

Authorities in Paulding County are investigating what caused fires that destroyed two homes and damaged at least four others.
We have a photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Paulding County fire officials said the fires happened overnight.
They happened in the are of Rosemont Court in the Greystone Subdivision.
Investigators are at the scene working to determine what happened.
No one was hurt in the fires, according to authorities.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}