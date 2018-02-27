Gwinnett schools investigating Snapchat threat

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Snapchat threat has sparked a police investigation at a Gwinnett County school.
Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson Sloan Roach told Channel 2 Action News that police are looking into the threat that was directed toward Grayson High School.
The threat was apparently posted Monday night.
Channel 2 received an image of the threat from a parent of a student at the school.
