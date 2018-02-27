  • Gwinnett schools investigating Snapchat threat

    By: Audrey Washington

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Snapchat threat has sparked a police investigation at a Gwinnett County school.

    Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesperson Sloan Roach told Channel 2 Action News that police are looking into the threat that was directed toward Grayson High School.

    The threat was apparently posted Monday night.

    Channel 2 received an image of the threat from a parent of a student at the school.

