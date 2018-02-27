Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI

The FBI is asking for the public’s help locating a fugitive wanted on assault charges.
Jerrontae Cain, 38, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with an attack on his girlfriend, police said.
Atlanta police said Cain’s 41-year-old girlfriend went to Atlanta Medical Center complaining of head pain last June, and doctors found a bullet lodged in the back of her skull. Police determined she was shot in an altercation with Cain two months earlier outside her home on the 2600 block of Godfrey Drive in Atlanta, although the victim didn’t remember being shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia Lt. Gov. Cagle threatens Delta after NRA decision
- GDOT warns more potholes are popping up this time of year
- 1.2 million Jeep Cherokee owners never notified about potentially-deadly issue
Cain previously was charged with sexual battery and aggravated child molestation. In 2009, he was convicted and sentenced to probation. He is listed on Georgia’s sex offender registry.
Cain is described as about 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Cain’s location should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}