MISSING: Atlanta police ask for help finding 35-year-old man

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing 35-year-old man.
Investigators said Timothy Jerrell Cunningham hasn’t been seen or heard from since he called in sick to work on Monday morning.
Cunningham works at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s unusual for him not to contact family, police said.
Cunningham is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
