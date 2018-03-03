  • Police, friends start new search for missing CDC worker

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - Police and friends have started a new search for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher who disappeared more than three weeks ago.

    Timothy Cunningham, 35, is an epidemiologist with the chronic disease department of the CDC. 

    Before his Feb. 12 disappearance, Cunningham had learned he was being passed up for a promotion. He was about to find out why.

    “He arrives at work and meets with his supervisor and the purpose of that meeting was to explain a promotion he did not receive to branch manager,” Maj. Michael O’Connor said. 

    Police and friends met at the Stanford building near Mercer University Saturday afternoon. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News they believe he was last seen near Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta. 

    Police said there’s no evidence of foul play, but no evidence of where he is. 

    A $10,000 reward has been issued for information on Cunningham’s whereabouts.

    Anyone with information on the case should contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

