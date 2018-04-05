0 Body found near Chattahoochee River ID'd as missing CDC worker

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that the body found near the Chattahoochee River late Tuesday night is Timothy Cunningham.

Cunningham -- who worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- left work on Feb. 12, saying he wasn’t feeling well. The 35-year-old hadn’t been seen since.

We're expecting to learn more details about the discovery at a news conference at 2 p.m. -- you can watch it on WSBTV.com.

Cunningham, a Morehouse College and Harvard University graduate, was an epidemiologist, working for the chronic disease department of the CDC.

The CDC said initial reports that Cunningham had been passed over for a promotion shortly before his disappearance were incorrect.

The day before he vanished, Cunningham had a conversation with his family that was quite concerning.

“We were aware of some concerns at work that he had shared with us and there were some personal issues too,” Atlanta Police Maj. Michael O'Connor said.

RELATED STORIES:

Investigators said they made sure his government credit cards weren't being used, looked at his browser history on his work computer and checked his access card for the CDC, which shows the last time he checked in.

We’re working to learn more about Cunningham’s disappearance and death. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.