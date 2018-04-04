  • Badly decomposed body found in Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a body found near the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta Tuesday night.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned multiple agencies arrived on scene before 10 p.m. behind the Atlanta Public Safety Annex along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

    Officials said the body appeared "badly decomposed." 

    The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

    We'll show you video from the scene during a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Badly decomposed body found in Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    x-Miami: Heat clinch playoff spot, top Hawks 101-98

  • Headline Goes Here

    Yelich, Braun go deep in 9th as Brewers beat Cards 5-4

  • Headline Goes Here

    US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

  • Headline Goes Here

    Liberal Dallet easily takes Wisconsin Supreme Court race