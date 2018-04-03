SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Police in California say they are responding to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno.
Live video shows multiple officers, with guns drawn, in and around the facility in San Bruno, California. The police department confirms police activity at 907 Cherry Avenue.
We're working to learn more details about the incident, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Minute by minute updates:
4:45 p.m.: The ATF San Francisco Field Division tweets it is responding to the scene.
The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018
4:40 p.m.: Google, which owns YouTube, says officials are coordinating with local authorities.
Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018
We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018
Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.— Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}