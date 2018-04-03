  • LIVE UPDATES: Police respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ in California

    Updated:

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Police in California say they are responding to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno.

    Live video shows multiple officers, with guns drawn, in and around the facility in San Bruno, California. The police department confirms police activity at 907 Cherry Avenue. 

    We're working to learn more details about the incident, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    Minute by minute updates:

    4:45 p.m.: The ATF San Francisco Field Division tweets it is responding to the scene.

    4:40 p.m.: Google, which owns YouTube, says officials are coordinating with local authorities.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: Police respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ in California

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Lefty expects 'most exciting Masters in years'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ronaldo makes history as Madrid beats Juventus 3-0

  • Headline Goes Here

    Midlife 'wealth shock' may lead to death, study suggests

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sixers pay tribute to Julius 'Dr. J' Erving with sculpture