  Former corrections officer accused of series of sexual assaults

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been arrested after being accused in a series of sexual assaults in Fulton County.

    Sandy Springs police said 48-year-old Matthew Moore has been charged with multiple sexual offenses.

    Moore is a former officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections. 

    Police said some of the alleged assaults stretched back as far as 10 years, and that there may be more victims.

    Investigators are asking for other potential victims to come forward and call Detective Will Johnson at 770-551-3314.

