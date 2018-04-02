  • Police: 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 3-year-old dead in DeKalb County.

    Channel 2 Action News learned a woman was driving when another vehicle pulled up alongside her and fired a shot into the rear passenger door.

    Her child was strapped into the rear passenger seat.

    The woman stopped at the intersection of Bouldercrest Road and Cecilia Drive where she found her child unresponsive.

    Medics arrived and determined the child had been shot.

    He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

    The suspect vehicle is described as a Dodge Challenger.

