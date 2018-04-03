Man barricaded inside Lawrenceville McDonald's with knife

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT team is at a McDonald’s where a man is barricaded in a bathroom with a knife.
Gwinnett Police said just after 6 a.m. Tuesday that a man was barricaded inside the restaurant on Sugarloaf Parkway at Cruse Road in Lawrenceville.
There are no hostages, according to police.
Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Employees said they possibly saw the suspect doing drugs. He was asked to leave, but he fled to the bathroom instead, police said.
SWAT Update: The call came in around 4:30am. Employees possibly saw the suspect doing drugs. He was asked to leave, but he fled to the bathroom instead. pic.twitter.com/qItRUJXkqN— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) April 3, 2018
Gwinnett PD: around 4:30a man possibly doing drugs inside McDonald’s on Sugarloaf Pkwy. Employees asked him to leave, but he ran into the bathroom. Standoff with SWAT going on 3+ hours. Apparently he’s also “destroyed” the men’s room pic.twitter.com/gnpxTDivie— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 3, 2018
Police said officers have secured two warrants for the man: for terroristic threats and criminal trespass.
SWAT Update: Officers have secured 2 warrants for the male: Terroristic Threats & Criminal Trespass. His name is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/NVzyU7I3zc— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) April 3, 2018
