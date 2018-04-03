0 Man barricaded inside Lawrenceville McDonald's with knife

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT team is at a McDonald’s where a man is barricaded in a bathroom with a knife.

Gwinnett Police said just after 6 a.m. Tuesday that a man was barricaded inside the restaurant on Sugarloaf Parkway at Cruse Road in Lawrenceville.

There are no hostages, according to police.

