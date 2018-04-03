  • Man barricaded inside Lawrenceville McDonald's with knife

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT team is at a McDonald’s where a man is barricaded in a bathroom with a knife. 

    Gwinnett Police said just after 6 a.m. Tuesday that a man was barricaded inside the restaurant on Sugarloaf Parkway at Cruse Road in Lawrenceville. 

    There are no hostages, according to police.

    Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Employees said they possibly saw the suspect doing drugs. He was asked to leave, but he fled to the bathroom instead, police said.

     

    Police said officers have secured two warrants for the man: for terroristic threats and criminal trespass.

