    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - More than four months after a Gwinnett County man's death, his wife and another man have been charged with murder.

    Tia Trollyne Young and Harvey Timothy Lee, who also lived at the Young's Buford residence, were arrested overnight in connection with the Nov. 17 death of 43-year-old George Young.

    They were booked on malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges, according to Gwinnett jail records.

    George Young, a father of two, was shot and killed on his front porch as he returned home from a security job.

    Shortly after the deadly shooting on Montauk Hill Drive, Tia Young talked to Channel 2 Action News.

    “I heard two loud gunshots,” she told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas. “I thought it was gunshots, but I wasn’t sure what it was, whether it was firecrackers. So I ran to my brother’s room. He wasn’t in there.”

    The brother was downstairs on his laptop, Tia Young said at the time.

    “So I asked him did he hear that noise,” she said. “He said, ‘Yeah. It sounded like two gunshots.’”

    Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

