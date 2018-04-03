  • Damaging wind, brief isolated tornadoes possible overnight

    ATLANTA - You'll want to be weather aware before going to bed Tuesday night. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said there could be a few severe storms from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday. 

    "The primary threats are for damaging wind and brief isolated tornadoes," Minton said. 

    Minton said Dade and Walker counties are at a slight risk for seeing brief isolated tornadoes. The counties from Blairsville down to Carrollton could see isolated damaging wind.  

