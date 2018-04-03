ATLANTA - You'll want to be weather aware before going to bed Tuesday night.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said there could be a few severe storms from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
"The primary threats are for damaging wind and brief isolated tornadoes," Minton said.
Minton said Dade and Walker counties are at a slight risk for seeing brief isolated tornadoes. The counties from Blairsville down to Carrollton could see isolated damaging wind.
Possible severe storms tonight: Midnight through 8am. Cold front enters NW GA and could produce damaging winds to 60 mph; brief isolated tornadoes; hail up to quarter size. Timing: Midnight to 8am Wednesday. Stay weather aware tonight. pic.twitter.com/6vssUHIQtH— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 3, 2018
SEVERE THREAT: Late tonight into early Wednesday morning there is a chance of a few severe storms. Best chance is in Dade County (orange) where there is a small chance of brief isolated tornadoes. Counties in yellow could see isolated damaging winds pic.twitter.com/Hv85B8ZF9z— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 3, 2018
