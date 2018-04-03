Former commissioner uses 'N word' in address marking Confederate History Month

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A local county leader says he outraged a former commissioner interrupted a meeting with racist slurs.
The City of Griffin was holding a meeting designating April Confederate History Month on March 27 when former commissioner Larry Johnson addressed the commissioners.
That’s when Johnson is seen and heard using the “N word” to describe his hometown.
"I told you at that time that there were white folks and black folks when I was growing up," Johnson said. "There was white trash, my family, and there was 'N-town.' I lived next to 'N-town.'"
Rodney McCord, an African-American commissioner on the board, interrupted Johnson and scolded him for using the language.
McCord couldn’t believe what he heard.
"You lived next to what?" McCord said.
The video was posted to YouTube and has received thousands of views.
