Mother, boyfriend charged in infant's suffocation death

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after a 3-month-old died from suffocation.
The incident happened on March 28 at a home on 77 Spence Avenue in Newnan.
According to Newnan police, paramedics were called to the home around 10 a.m. in response to an infant not breathing.
After attempts to revive the infant, EMS said it had appeared the baby was dead.
The boy was found in a crib, face down, and appears to have suffocated due to inability to raise his head from the plush pillow he was sleeping on, police said.
Authorities said the mother and boyfriend were aware of the dangers that having a pillow in the crib and placing the baby on his stomach could cause prior to the death.
On Monday, warrants were issued for Elizabeth Norris and her boyfriend, Adam Brady, for second degree murder.
