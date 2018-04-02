  • 2 kids injured, woman killed in South Fulton County shooting

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple police agencies are investigating a triple shooting involving two children, and an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead. 

    The first shooting happened at a South Fulton County home around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. Two children were injured and a woman was killed. 

    The suspect was later identified as 41-year-old Timothy Wyatt. Authorities said they learned he had traveled to Tampa, Florida. When authorities alerted Tampa police, officers went to the suspect’s location around 6:15 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with him.

    We're talking with police to learn what led up to the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    Wyatt was killed in the gunfight, police said. 

    Police said the suspect was the shooting victim’s boyfriend.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 kids injured, woman killed in South Fulton County shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community steps up to help teacher left homeless after tornado

  • Headline Goes Here

    80-year-old father shoots, kills adult son, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mayor says city will hunt down suspect accused dumping thousands of tires

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for teen caught on camera holding gun to girl's head after fight