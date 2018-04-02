2 kids injured, woman killed in South Fulton County shooting

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple police agencies are investigating a triple shooting involving two children, and an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead.
The first shooting happened at a South Fulton County home around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. Two children were injured and a woman was killed.
The suspect was later identified as 41-year-old Timothy Wyatt. Authorities said they learned he had traveled to Tampa, Florida. When authorities alerted Tampa police, officers went to the suspect’s location around 6:15 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with him.
Wyatt was killed in the gunfight, police said.
Police said the suspect was the shooting victim’s boyfriend.
