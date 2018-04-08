0 First look at Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan's twins

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is getting its first look at two of the Atlanta Falcons' newest (and tiniest) fans!

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's wife, Sarah, announced on social media in November that the couple was expecting twins in April, but had not posted much about the news since.

However, on Sunday, Sarah posted a photograph of the twins and Ryan on Instagram, explaining why there hadn't been much news.

She said:

"I have been MIA on here for awhile so I wanted to give a little update on what’s been going on the past few months. On January 9th I was placed on hospital bed rest due to complications with my pregnancy. After 6 weeks under the watch of the amazing doctors and nurses at Northside Hospital, our twin boys decided they were ready to make their arrival into the world. They were small but tough and fought their way through their time in the NICU to get strong enough to come home. Our first born, Marshall Thomas Ryan, was sent home after 5 weeks in the NICU. His brother John (Johnny) Matthew Ryan followed a week later. To say that having Marshall and Johnny at home is a dream come true for Matt and I would be putting it mildly. We are endlessly thankful for their doctors and nurses in the NICU who gave them the most incredible care and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We are so grateful for our family and friends who we couldn’t have gotten through this journey without. And we thank everyone/all of you who checked in on us over these past few months. We so appreciate it. Now after a lack in posting I will be flooding your timelines with baby photos. Exactly what I said I would never do."

Ryan tweeted soon after Sarah's post they welcomed their boys Marshall and Johnny.

Ryan, 32, wears No. 2 for the Falcons. He was the team’s first-round draft pick, No. 3 overall, in 2008 and has been the starter since his arrival. He won the NFL MVP award last season in leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

The couple, who both attended Boston College, married in 2011.

