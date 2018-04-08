Police: Restaurant manager stabbed after firing employee

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A restaurant manager who was stabbed after firing an employee Friday suffered severe injuries, Gwinnett County police said.
The employee, who had worked at the restaurant for about 10 years, surrendered to police after he left the scene, police spokesman Collin Flynn said.
The stabbing happened at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina in the 2000 block of Pleasant Hill Road near Duluth, according to police.
Employees at the scene told officers that after he was fired, the employee, identified as 44-year-old Kesely Ingram of the Duluth area, approached the manager and stabbed him in the neck area with a sharp object.
“While officers were responding to the restaurant,” Flynn said, “Ingram traveled to the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Central Precinct and turned himself in to detectives that were working at the location.”
Ingram was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, police said.
The identity of the manager, who is in a hospital, has not been released.
He is expected to survive his injuries, police said later Saturday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 770-513-5300.
