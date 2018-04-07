  • 1 seriously injured after fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC

    NEW YORK - The New York City Fire Department is working to determine what started a fire at Trump Tower.

    The 4-alarm fire started around 6:15 p.m. at the 58-story Fifth Avenue Trump Tower skyscraper at 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, fire officials said.

    A Channel 2 Action News viewer in New York City sent us photos showing heaving smoke coming from the building.

    One person is in serious condition New York City Office of Emergency Management officials told ABC. President Trump was not in New York City this weekend.

    The president's son, Eric Trump, said firefighters extinguished the fire in a residential apartment in the building. 

    President Trump took to Twitter around 6:45 p.m. to thank the FDNY for a great job putting the fire out.

    Despite the president's tweet, fire officials told WABC that the fire was currently under control but was not contained.

    This is the second fire reported at Trump Tower in the last few months. Three people were injured putting out a fire in January. Firefighters said a small electrical fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower.

    ABC News contributed to this article.

