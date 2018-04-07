0 1 seriously injured after fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC

NEW YORK - The New York City Fire Department is working to determine what started a fire at Trump Tower.

The 4-alarm fire started around 6:15 p.m. at the 58-story Fifth Avenue Trump Tower skyscraper at 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, fire officials said.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

A Channel 2 Action News viewer in New York City sent us photos showing heaving smoke coming from the building.

The Latest: Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York City: https://t.co/ZcwZy0JyJG pic.twitter.com/jFQ4uS7TuV — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 7, 2018

One person is in serious condition New York City Office of Emergency Management officials told ABC. President Trump was not in New York City this weekend.

The president's son, Eric Trump, said firefighters extinguished the fire in a residential apartment in the building.

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

President Trump took to Twitter around 6:45 p.m. to thank the FDNY for a great job putting the fire out.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Despite the president's tweet, fire officials told WABC that the fire was currently under control but was not contained.

Per FDNY: 3 alarm fire on 50th floor of Trump Tower contained but not under control. 1 civilian inside building critically injured. 3 firefighters suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/v0KNx0rkba — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 7, 2018

This is the second fire reported at Trump Tower in the last few months. Three people were injured putting out a fire in January. Firefighters said a small electrical fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

ABC News contributed to this article.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.