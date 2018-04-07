0 Funeral today for 3-year-old killed in Easter drive-by shooting

ATLANTA - Loved ones are remembering a 3-year old killed in a drive-by shooting. They want to know who shot and killed T’Rhigi Diggs on Easter.

He was in the car seat in the back of his mother’s SUV along Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County when a Dodge Charger pulled up beside them and someone opened fire.

His mother, other family members and friends gathered at the scene of the shooting for a candlelight vigil Friday night.

They remembered the little boy who turned 3 just two days before.

His mother said she saw someone with a paintball gun lean out of the window of the suspect's car before someone fired a real gun.

The family wants to know who the shooter is and for anyone with information to turn them in.

"I've seen a lot of things, but this is the worst. T’Rhigi didn't do nothing,” relative Mandra Perine said. “Only been three for two days. So, killer, if you out there, please come forward."

T’Rhigi’s funeral is Saturday at noon at the Isreal Baptist Church in the Kirkwood area of East Atlanta.

It’s all paid for by rapper 21 Savage, who saw the story of his death on Channel 2 Action News and wanted to help.

