    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are expected to release new information regarding the search for whoever killed a three-year-old boy Sunday night in DeKalb County.

    DeKalb County police say someone fired a shot into an SUV along Bouldercrest Road Sunday night. That bullet struck T’Rhigi Diggs as he sat in a car seat.

    Diggs’ mother told police the shooter was in a gray Dodge Charger with a paper temporary tag.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

