    By: George Marshalek

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper 21 Savage will cover the funeral costs for the 3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting on Easter.

    The rapper is a family friend, T’Rhigi Diggs’ mother, Roshonda Craig, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    She said the offer was touching and a weight off the family.

    The funeral for T'Rhigi is set for noon Saturday at Israel Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea Williams Blvd., in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta.

    All are welcome, T-Rhigi's mother said.

    DeKalb County police are investigating what led up to the shooting. T-Rhigi was shot in the chest as his mother drove past a Texaco station off Bouldercrest Road.

    Craig said she had seen people in a Dodge Charger with paintball guns right before the fatal gunshot rang out.

    Police are investigating whether the shooter might have been provoked by the paintball guns and the child got caught in between, among other possibilities.

    Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

