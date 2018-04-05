COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have charged a charter bus driver in a crash that injured several people outside of Augusta.
Channel 2 Action News learned the bus was carrying 18 people to the Masters Tournament when the driver ran off the side of Interstate 20 in Columbia County around 8:45 a.m.
The driver, Steven Hoppenbrouwer, overcorrected and the bus overturned in the median near mile marker 186, Georgia State Troopers said.
Seven people were taken to Augusta University Medical Center Trauma Unit. Five of those injured were listed in serious condition and two were in fair condition.
Seven others were taken to Doctors Hospital.
Hoppenbrouwer, from Gwinnett County, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
The bus is owned by Jet Executive Limousine, Inc. Troopers were told by passengers that the bus was traveling to the Masters Tournament.
Triple Team Traffic's Ashley Frasca reports traffic in the area is backed up from the crash.
BIG TROUBLE into Augusta for #themasters! Serious bus crash I-20, east of exit 183, about 10 miles before the Augusta National exits. Alternate routes will be best! #ATLtraffic (not really) pic.twitter.com/Gzh0QwppFF— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) April 5, 2018
