3 dead, 3 injured in apparent murder-suicide in north Georgia

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that several people were killed in a murder-suicide in Lumpkin County.
The incident happened Thursday morning at a home off Highway 9 South, near Pink Williams Road.
Authorities said that three people are dead and three are injured. The killer is among the dead, officials said.
We're expecting to learn more details from a news conference at 2:30 p.m. -- Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting at the scene.
MORE: #Lumpkin Sheriff says the situation resulted from a domestic situation in Florida that spilled over into a home off Hwy 9. https://t.co/VAWjL89jpy— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) April 5, 2018
