  • 3 dead, 3 injured in apparent murder-suicide in north Georgia

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that several people were killed in a murder-suicide in Lumpkin County. 

    The incident happened Thursday morning at a home off Highway 9 South, near Pink Williams Road.

    Authorities said that three people are dead and three are injured. The killer is among the dead, officials said.

    We're expecting to learn more details from a news conference at 2:30 p.m. -- Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting at the scene. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 dead, 3 injured in apparent murder-suicide in north Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found near Chattahoochee River ID'd as missing CDC worker

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bus heading to Masters crashes, injuring 14 people; driver charged with DUI

  • Headline Goes Here

    Feds indict former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers in bribery probe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Delta launches website for hundreds of thousands of potential data…