7 women, including a 71-year-old, arrested in massage parlor bust

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Seven women have been arrested on sex charges in an undercover sting operation at massage businesses in Hall County.
One of the accused is 71 years old.
The business on McIver Road was yanked of its license by the city of Gainesville.
Following complaints and tips, Hall County Sheriff's investigators conducted an undercover operation at seven massage businesses.
They say at five of the seven businesses, workers offered sex for hire.
"It's kind of rare to hear things like that around here," said Jesus Gomez, a frequent visitor to the small shopping center which had been hom eto the massage business.
Investigators tell Channel 2's Tom Regan they're also checking into any sex trafficking connected to these cases, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
