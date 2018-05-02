  • Body of missing judge found by EMC workers

    GRIFFIN, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the death of a judge in Spalding County. 

    City of Griffin Municipal Court Judge William Johnston, 53, left around 6:20 p.m. from his home to meet a client in Lamar County and never returned. 

    Family members called police because they had not heard from him. 

    The Griffin Police Department called the GBI on Tuesday to help in the investigation.

    Shortly after, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office told the police department that two EMC workers discovered Johnston’s body inside his car near Jewel Drive and Pearl Circle. 

    A cause of death has not been released for Johnston. 

