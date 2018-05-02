Body of missing judge found by EMC workers

GRIFFIN, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the death of a judge in Spalding County.
City of Griffin Municipal Court Judge William Johnston, 53, left around 6:20 p.m. from his home to meet a client in Lamar County and never returned.
Family members called police because they had not heard from him.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GBI seizes hundreds of marijuana plants from warehouse in massive drug bust
- 'Get over it' GOP gubernatorial candidate responds to critics of controversial ad
- Nightclub co-owner killed outside his own business
The Griffin Police Department called the GBI on Tuesday to help in the investigation.
Shortly after, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office told the police department that two EMC workers discovered Johnston’s body inside his car near Jewel Drive and Pearl Circle.
A cause of death has not been released for Johnston.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}