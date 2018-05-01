GBI seizes hundreds of marijuana plants from warehouse in massive drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A warehouse full of marijuana plants in an operation so big state agents wore masks and they took it down.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation showed only Channel 2 Action News room after room of marijuana.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was there when agents raided a building in DeKalb County on Tuesday.
"Now, once these doors are open, I smelled it before I put my window down," GBI special agent Joe Chesnut said.
Chesnut said the place had an automated watering system, plenty of liquid fertilizer and agents harvested more than 400 pot plants. That included several varieties cultivated for various tastes.
He said the warehouse also yielded evidence of who was running the place.
Chesnut said they found the warehouse after a west metro agent got a lead, set up surveillance and got enough probable cause for a warrant.
"t's amazing. It's a quiet street. There's police officers, it's a little industrial area. Police officers come through all the time. Everybody knows everybody. It's crazy," said Tim Delany who works nearby.
