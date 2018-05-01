  • Video shows moment GSU officer opened fire on man who police say attacked her

    ATLANTA - New video has been shared with Channel 2 Action News from inside the crowded Greyhound station located at 243 Forsyth St. SW where an officer shot a man in the shoulder Monday evening.

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News a female Georgia State University officer, who was not in uniform at the time and was working off duty as a security guard, approached a man identified as William Davis, 38. Davis appeared to be harassing patrons at the bus station. The officer said she tried several methods before she was forced to fire her weapon after he attacked her. 

    "He was running around here taking off his clothes. He was really kinda scaring a bunch of people. This was before he even went in, and once he went in, he continued to be a problem even with the security," said witness Sterling Hill Bey.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the incident.

