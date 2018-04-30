ROME, Ga. - A search is underway after an inmate who walked away from his work detail.
Sean Powell was working at Eastview Cemetery in Rome, Georgia before leaving the premises.
Powell could be anywhere, and law enforcement officials need help finding him.
Powell is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white prison outfit.
If you see Powell, you are asked not to approach him but to call 911.
