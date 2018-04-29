  • Workers say Walmart store evacuated after teen starts fire inside

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Customers were forced out of a local Walmart store after police say someone tried to set a fire inside the store.

    Workers and customers are being kept out of store along Thorton Road in Lithia Springs.

    Store workers told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that a teen started some cotton balls and possibly other cosmetic products on fire in the cosmetics department. 

    Investigators said the young man was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed at this point. 

    The store remains closed and there’s no word on when it will be reopened. 

    Jaquez contacted Walmart for a comment. They said in a statement:

    “We are currently working with the local fire department as well as the Department of Health and will re-open the store as soon as it is safe to do so.”

