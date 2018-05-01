  • GSU officer opens fire on man who was attacking her, police say

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a Georgia State University officer was part of a police-involved shooting. 

    The shooting happened near the Greyhound bus station at 243 Forsyth Street SW around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

    Investigators told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez a female GSU officer, who was not in uniform at the time and was working off duty as a security guard, approached a man that appeared to be harassing patrons at the bus station. 

    That's when police said the man attacked her. Investigators said she tried to de-escalate the situation and used pepper spray on the man, but he kept attacking her.

    Police said the officer then grabbed her gun and shot the man in the shoulder.

    The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been requested to investigate the incident.

