Police investigate deadly shooting at DeKalb County nightclub

Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a club in DeKalb County.
Homicide detectives, CSI continue to gather clues in deadly shooting. DeKalb Co. Police say man killed may be affiliated with the nightclub Party Room. Police found his body outside of the business this morning. pic.twitter.com/0oiNEZ2Jzf— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) May 1, 2018
DeKalb County police said a shooting happened outside the Party Room on Memorial Drive early Tuesday morning.
The Party Room is located near the Atrium in a shopping center in Stone Mountain.
Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, may be affiliated with the nightclub.
"There was an event here last night. We're not sure what time. The person deceased may be owner or manager," DeKalb Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.
Police have not released the victim's identity or elaborated on their search for a shooter.
