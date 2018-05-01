  • Police investigate deadly shooting at DeKalb County nightclub

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a club in DeKalb County.

    DeKalb County police said a shooting happened outside the Party Room on Memorial Drive early Tuesday morning.

    The Party Room is located near the Atrium in a shopping center in Stone Mountain.

    Police said the victim, a man in his 50s, may be affiliated with the nightclub.

    "There was an event here last night. We're not sure what time. The person deceased may be owner or manager," DeKalb Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.

    Police have not released the victim's identity or elaborated on their search for a shooter.

