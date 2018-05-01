  • Gunmen kick down family's door, fires shot during violent home invasion

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A family was left shaken after three men kicked down the door of their home and terrorized them in the middle of the night.

    It was 5:30 a.m. on April 19 when surveillance video captured three men approaching the front door of the home, in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

    The men kicked down the door, pulled out their guns and yelled, “Police! Get your hands up! Get on your ground!”

    Inside, the men pistol-whipped one person while two others hid in a bathroom, authorities said. At one point, investigators said one of the family members tried to climb out of a bathroom window but one of the gunman spotted him and fired a shot at him.

