0 ‘What's funny? My baby is dead!' Mother of toddler killed has outburst in court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A bond hearing for the teen accused of killing a toddler got heated when the mother of the victim had an emotional outburst in the courtroom.

T'Rhigi Diggs, 3, was shot and killed on Easter night while sitting in a car outside a gas station at Eastland and Bouldercrest roads in DeKalb County.

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old in the shooting in April.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in court Friday when the suspect, his family and the family of the victim appeared in court.

At one point, Fernandes said a relative of the suspect laughed and smirked, and the mother of Diggs jumped up and said, "What's funny? My baby is dead!’"

Court officers rushed them out.

We’ll show you video of the emotional outburst, on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

Things just got really intense in the bond hearing for teen murder suspect accused of killing this child. His Mom said she saw a relative of the suspect laughing, she jumped up & said "What's funny?!? My baby is dead!" Court officers rushed them out. pic.twitter.com/MdQGq7oVmQ — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 4, 2018

When I spoke to T'Rhigi Diggs Mom on the phone last night, she said she's so heartbroken over the murder of her son & she wants police to arrest the suspected teen killer's mother for allowing him to live a life of violence. pic.twitter.com/4lNuJIae9V — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 4, 2018

Things calmed down a bit. Court officers asked everyone who is not here for the Cullins bond hearing to step out. They brought the victims family in again. The judge said everyone needs to calm down & let this proceeding take place pic.twitter.com/BumXvUoHkF — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 4, 2018

