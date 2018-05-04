  • ‘What's funny? My baby is dead!' Mother of toddler killed has outburst in court

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A bond hearing for the teen accused of killing a toddler got heated when the mother of the victim had an emotional outburst in the courtroom. 

    T'Rhigi Diggs, 3, was shot and killed on Easter night while sitting in a car outside a gas station at Eastland and Bouldercrest roads in DeKalb County.

    Authorities arrested a 15-year-old in the shooting in April. 

    Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was in court Friday when the suspect, his family and the family of the victim appeared in court.

    At one point, Fernandes said a relative of the suspect laughed and smirked, and the mother of Diggs jumped up and said, "What's funny? My baby is dead!’"

    Court officers rushed them out.

    We’ll show you video of the emotional outburst, on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘What's funny? My baby is dead!' Mother of toddler killed has outburst in court

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating at least 2 shootings in DeKalb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man says Apple Watch saved his life

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeKalb Schools: Teacher on leave after ‘80s rape allegations surface

  • Headline Goes Here

    GM: Thieves stole 35 high-performance cars from dealership, totaling…