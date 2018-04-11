Teen charged in death of 3-year-old caught in cross-fire of Easter drive-by shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy, caught in the cross-fire of a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County.
T’Rhigi Diggs was killed on Easter when he was shot sitting in a car outside a gas station at Eastland and Bouldercrest Roads.
Investigators said they arrested a 15-year-old boy and have charged him with murder in the case.
“The loss of T’Rhigi is tragic and senseless. It is my hope that this arrest will bring some sense of comfort and closure to his family,” DeKalb County Police Chief James W. Conroy said in a new release Wednesday.
