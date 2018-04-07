0 Vigil held for 3-year-old killed in Easter Sunday drive-by

ATLANTA - The community held a candlelight vigil Friday night to honor the life of T’Rhigi Diggs.

Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon spoke with the child’s mother, who said she is devastated by her son’s death and is now demanding answers about what happened to him.

The raindrops that fell Friday night were met with teardrops as dozens gathered to remember the 3-year-old, who was shot and killed on Easter Sunday.

“T’Rhigi didn’t do nothing. He’d only been 3 for two days,” relative Mandra Perine told Wilfon.

DeKalb County police said someone shot the boy near a gas station at Bouldercrest and Eastland roads in southeast Atlanta.

The boy was in his mother’s car when a bullet struck him. The family desperately wants to know who fired it and why.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.