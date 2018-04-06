  • Missing person found dead on Walton County property

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Walton County Sheriff's Department say they are investigating a home in Walton County after a missing man in his early 20s was found dead.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Walton County deputies have been at the home for hours Friday morning.

    The scene is on Walker Bennett Road, off Highway 20 in Loganville.

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings said three people have been arrested. Murder charges are pending.

    We expect to learn more details from the Walton County Sheriff's Department in a 1 p.m. news conference -- You can watch it LIVE on our Facebook page.

    Neighbors said they noticed law enforcement officers in the area for the last few days.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing person found dead on Walton County property

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 Marietta kids injured in crash were not wearing seat belts, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigate double homicide in DeKalb County hotel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Volunteers set to pick up thousands of pounds of trash from local waterways

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found near Chattahoochee River ID'd as missing CDC worker