Missing person found dead on Walton County property

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Walton County Sheriff's Department say they are investigating a home in Walton County after a missing man in his early 20s was found dead.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Walton County deputies have been at the home for hours Friday morning.
The scene is on Walker Bennett Road, off Highway 20 in Loganville.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings said three people have been arrested. Murder charges are pending.
We expect to learn more details from the Walton County Sheriff's Department in a 1 p.m. news conference -- You can watch it LIVE on our Facebook page.
Neighbors said they noticed law enforcement officers in the area for the last few days.
New info on missing person in Walton County. Sheriff just confirmed with me that the victim, who is in his early 20’s, is dead. Three people are in custody. GBI is on the scene on a property just off Hwy 20 in Loganville @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/U0iWYQIEoS— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 6, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}