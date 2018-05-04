Carroll County murder suspect captured

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they have captured a suspect accused of killing a man in Carroll County.
Melvin Cordero Barkley, 30, is accused of killing Tyler Waters.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they found Waters' body in a truck near North Winds Boulevard apartment complex Thursday night.
We're learning how authorities captured the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Authorities are waiting on the autopsy to release an exact cause of death for Waters.
