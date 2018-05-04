  • Carroll County murder suspect captured

    Updated:

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they have captured a suspect accused of killing a man in Carroll County.

    Melvin Cordero Barkley, 30, is accused of killing Tyler Waters. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News they found Waters' body in a truck near North Winds Boulevard apartment complex Thursday night.  

    We're learning how authorities captured the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Authorities are waiting on the autopsy to release an exact cause of death for Waters.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Carroll County murder suspect captured

  • Headline Goes Here

    Armed man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside restaurant, lounge

  • Headline Goes Here

    1st-place Atlanta Braves return home for weekend series at SunTrust Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cyber attacks are becoming more common, but what are we doing to stop it?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy traffic expected as Shaky Knees Festival kicks off