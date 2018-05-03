  • Teen, mother arrested after Sweet 16 party gets out of hand, police say

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that police arrested a teenage girl and her mother after a Sweet 16 party got out of hand.

    Investigators told Channel 2's Matt Johnson that the mother rented a Cobb County hotel room for the McEachern High School teen and more than two-dozen friends.

    Police say they had drugs and alcohol in the room.

    We're talking to a mother of a child who attended the party and learning what punishment they face for a live report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

