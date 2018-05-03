ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has agreed to a record-breaking contract extension.
NFL sources tell Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that the deal will make Ryan the first player in NFL history to earn $30 million per year.
Klein reports the extension includes $100 million in guaranteed money.
Falcons QB Matt Ryan is now the highest paid player in NFL history regardless of position - 5-year extension, $100-million guaranteed - Deal worth Just over $150-million per NFL League Source (@mortreport had it 1st)— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 3, 2018
Over the next 6 seasons, the 2016 NFL MVP will make $169.25 million.
Per NFL league source.. Falcons QB Matt Ryan will be paid $169.25 million over the next 6-years pic.twitter.com/fvrcH1a0EK— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 3, 2018
Ryan has thrown for 41,796 yards during his career, with 260 yards and 126 interceptions while completing nearly 65 percent of his passes, holding the franchise record in nearly every major career passing category.
