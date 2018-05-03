  • Falcons QB Matt Ryan agrees to record-breaking contract extension

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has agreed to a record-breaking contract extension.

    NFL sources tell Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that the deal will make Ryan the first player in NFL history to earn $30 million per year.

    Klein reports the extension includes $100 million in guaranteed money.

    Over the next 6 seasons, the 2016 NFL MVP will make $169.25 million.

    Ryan has thrown for 41,796 yards during his career, with 260 yards and 126 interceptions while completing nearly 65 percent of his passes, holding the franchise record in nearly every major career passing category.

