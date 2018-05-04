  • 3 people, including suspect, injured in shooting in Hall County

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County authorities say two people were injured in a shooting and the suspect, was also injured.

    Officers from the Hall County Sheriff's Office were called to White Hall Road and Highway 365 in reference to a shooting Friday morning.

    The fire department said two people were found injured; a 72-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip and a 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

    A third person, the suspected shooter, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.

