Teacher Appreciation Day 2018: Here's a list of deals and freebies for the nation's educators

Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, and some restaurants and retailers are offering “freebies” and deals to the country’s educators.
Many of the deals and freebies are not limited to Tuesday; the celebration of teachers goes on the rest of the week, and so do most of the deals.
Note: Some of the deals listed may not be available at all locations. Check with local retailers. Also, deals require that you verify you are an educator.
- Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase.
- Alamo Car Rental: Get a $25 car rental discount if you are a member of the American Federation of Teachers.
- Apple Store for Education: Get discounted rates on Mac, Ipad, and other Apple accessories.
- AT&T: Get discounts on monthly phone service plans through AT&T’s Signature Discount Program.
- Academic Superstore: Teachers get year-round discounts on school supplies.
- Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers get 15 percent off all full-priced items.
- Bally’s Atlantic City and Las Vegas: U.S. educators get 10 percent off their stay, plus other promotions and deals.
- Banana Republic: Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases.
- Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off the publisher’s price for books purchased for classroom use, and 25 percent off the publisher’s price for certain “Educator Appreciation” days.
- Bookmans: Get 20 percent off all purchases after signing up for the “Project Educate” program.
- Budget Truck Rental: U.S. teachers get 20 percent off truck rental discount on local moves and 15 percent off on one-way moves, using the code “TEACH."
- Caesar’s Palace: Get 10 percent off their booking in addition to other special offers from Caesar’s Palace.
- Champion: Current and retired educators get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
- Chick-fil-A: Teachers, educators and administrators can get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Teacher ID required.
- Chipotle: BOGO on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Teachers’ Day from 3 p.m. to close.
- Container Store: Get discounts through the “Organized Teacher” discount program.
- CoolFrames.com: Get an extra 5 percent off on all online orders. Get $20 off purchases over $200. Verification through ID.me. is required.
- Costco Wholesale: U.S. teachers get more than $60 in savings if they sign up for a new membership.
- Crayola Experience: U.S. educators get in free and their families get 25 percent off general admission rates until May 31.
- Dell: Get various discounts on computers and software.
- Enclave Hotel and Suites: Get the 25 percent educator discount.
- Flamingo: Flamingo offers a 10 percent discount on room rates plus other special discounts to U.S. teachers.
- Hanes: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
- Harrah’s Resort: Harrah’s Resort offers a 10 percent discount to U.S. educators.
- Hewlett Packard: HP Academy offers a 20 percent discount to U.S. teachers. You can also get free shipping.
- Hobby Lobby: Get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases. Must use a check or bank card provided by the school.
- Home Depot: Home Depot offers a tax-free exemption on classroom purchases made at Home Depot. Public school teachers must apply for the exemption.
- Intuit Quickbooks: Intuit offers free online materials through the Intuit “Education Program.”
- JoAnn Fabric: Get a 15 percent discount both in-store and online.
- J.Crew: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases.
- JustMySize: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
- K12 School Supplies: Get 30-80 percent discounts on closeout and clearance school supplies.
- Karen Kane: U.S. teachers get a 20 percent discount on online purchases.
- Kennedy Space Center: Full-time Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands teachers can get free access to Kennedy Space Center’s Educator Resource Center with an Educator Study Pass.
- Lake Buena Vista Resort Village & Spa: Teachers can get exclusive vacation packages.
- Lenovo: Get a 10 percent discount on Thinkpad Laptops and 5 percent off Idea pad Laptops. You also get free shipping.
- Michaels: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day.
- Microsoft Store: Get Office 365 free, and 10 percent off Windows devices.
- OneHanesPlace: Get 10 percent off purchases for current and retired U.S. educators.
- Overstock.com: Get free Club O Gold memberships.
- Oriental Trading: Get discounted teaching supplies.
- PBS: Get free access to digital curriculum-based resources.
- Pencils.com: Get 10 percent off all orders.
- Preferred Hotels & Resorts: Get 20 percent off plus complimentary amenities and discounts.
- Rio Las Vegas: Get 10 percent off room rates.
- Roxio: Get 20 percent off select Roxio products.
- Sea World Parks & Entertainment: Get one complimentary admission per year for certified K-12 teachers who work in the state of Florida.
- Sprint: Special offers for school employees, teachers, and administrators are available from Sprint.
- Stay Sky Suites: U.S. educators get exclusive discounts and complimentary services.
- Swan and Dolphin Resort (Walt Disney World): U.S. educators get special teacher room rates with valid teacher identification.
- Talbots: Get a 15 percent discount on regular-priced items.
- T-Mobile: T-Mobile offers education discounts on monthly phone service plans.
- TOMS: Get 10 percent off on purchases.
- Tradewinds Resort: Tradewinds Resort offers 10 percent off the room rate to U.S. teachers.
- Verizon Wireless: Get phone service discounts at Verizon.
- Westgate Resorts: Westgate Resorts offers 10 percent off rates for teachers and educators. Use the promo code EDUCATORS10.
- Wyndham Hotel Group: Wyndham Hotel Group offers special discounted rates to public school teachers and other government employees. See the “government discounts” section on the website.
